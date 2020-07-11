Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State, has accused the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu of selling most of the recovered assets under his watch to his associates.

Fayose said the ongoing probe of the former EFCC boss must expose how the properties the anti-graft agency seized were sold.

In a statement released on Twitter on Friday, July 10, 2020, the former governor alleged that Magu sold most of the properties to some Human Rights lawyers, who according to him are his promoters.

He wrote: “There must be a full investigation into the sales of properties seized by the EFCC under Magu. Those recovered loots that were ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’.

“The probe must not be just to achieve the sole aim of removing Magu from office.

“Nigerians must know beneficiaries of the seized properties and how they were sold because most of these properties were bought by associates of Magu, including some so-called human rights lawyers.

Ibrahim Magu has fallen out of favour at the presidency [EFCC]

“These human rights lawyers were his promoters and today, they are the ones defending him because they know that if this investigation goes deeper than just looking for what Magu did wrong so as to remove him from office, their dirty secrets will be revealed for Nigerians to see.

“This investigation must not end up as their usual paddy-paddy arrangement.

“It should not end up as a tool just to remove Magu because removing him will not be enough, the loots already ‘relooted’ must be ‘re-recovered’ and those who ‘relooted’ the loots brought to book.

“Also, those holding money and properties in trust for Magu as well as those who must have helped him to launder money must be revealed.”

Following an allegation of corruption against Magu by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the former EFCC boss was reportedly arrested at the entrance of the Wuse II EFCC office by security agents believed to be operatives of the Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CID).