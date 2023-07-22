Father of slain man hails Appeal Court ₦100m judgment against customs

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the family had gone to court after the killing of Abdulrahman on Nov. 10, 2020.

Justice Babagana Ashigar of Federal High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi, on May 25, 2022, ordered the NCS to pay ₦100 million as compensation to the family of the deceased.

The NCS however went to the Appeal Court, Sokoto Division, asking the court to set aside the judgment.

The panel of appeal court judges, led by Justice Muhammad Maiwada on Friday, upheld the earlier ruling of the Federal High Court.

The court said that the killing of Abdulrahman was unlawful and a violation of the deceased fundamental right to life guaranteed under Section 33 Subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

It ordered the respondents to issue public apology in a written form to the applicant for the violation of the deceased fundamental right to life.

The appellate court also ordered the respondents to pay the sum of N100 million as damages for the violation of the deceased’s fundamental right to life.

It however declined to award cost of litigation against the respondents.

The father of the deceased told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi that he was happy with the ruling.

“Alhamdulillahi, I am happy as a father; and the two wives and five children of the decease are also happy with the judgment upholding the earlier ruling of the Federal High Court today.

“We commend the Nigerian judicial system, the judges and lawyers who contributed immensely towards ensuring justice is served, and protect the vulnerable and poor people like us.”

Sani recalled that the deceased was on his way to farm when the incident happened in 2020.

“My son was on his way to farm on Nov. 10, 2020, along Bunza-Kamba road in Fingilla village of Dandi Local Government Area of the state when he was unlawfully killed by the personnel of the NCS who were on patrol,” he recalled.

