The father of the suspected suicide bomber arrested at the Living Faith Church, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna state has revealled that his son is mentally unstable.

In an interview with DailyTrust, father of the suspect, Samuel Ezekiel, dismissed the allegation that his son, Nathaniel, was a Muslim.

The suspect's father, a Jarawa by tribe from Bauchi State, said his son was admitted at a psychiatric facility in 2012.

“If he was alone, I don’t care but for the lives that are in the church, I begin to wonder. I shed tears,” the father said.

He said he was shocked to hear that his son had allegedly tried to blow-up the Living Faith Church on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Recall that the Kaduna state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, had alleged that the suspect identified himself as Mohammed Sani before he was handed over to the police.

Reverend Hayab told Punch that he was shocked to hear that the suspect's name was changed to Nathaniel Samuel.

The cleric, however, said he was not concerned about the religion of the suspect but a thorough investigation of the incident.

He also expressed disappointment over the inability of the Police to do a thorough check on the suspect’s background, adding that it would have saved Nigerians a lot of stress on the identity of the suspect.