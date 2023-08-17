ADVERTISEMENT
Fatalities, mishaps inevitable in counterterrorism operations – Air Force

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called on all Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigerian and other security agencies as we all jointly confront our common enemies.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gabkwet was reacting to a video clip circulating on social media allegedly depicting the wreckage of the crashed NAF MI-171 helicopter with bodies of victims at Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

He said that it was not in the character of the NAF to respond to such claims, particularly one peddled by terrorists.

He, however, added that concerns expressed by well-meaning Nigerians on the need to address the propaganda became imperative.

“For the NAF, the last eight years has seen an increased level of air operations in efforts at checkmating the nefarious activities of terrorists and criminal elements in the country.

“With heightened levels of air operations, occasioned by an enhanced fleet, the likelihood of air mishaps and accidents at times become unavoidable and inevitable due to various reasons.

“Indeed, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar said this much when he hosted Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger State, on Tuesday.

”The air chief noted that the rates of aircraft accidents/incidences are directly proportional to the heightened level of air operations,” he said.

NAF spokesman said that the service would never shy away from unravelling the probable cause of the crash with a view to drawing lessons.

He added that NAF regretted such unfortunate incidents, especially as they involve the loss of lives of personnel.

He urged those aiding and abetting the propaganda tendencies of terrorists, deliberately or inadvertently, by spreading the videos of the alleged crash site with gory pictures of dead military personnel to have a rethink.

According to him, the need to have a rethink on the consequences of their actions on the morale of troops, families of deceased personnel as well as on Nigeria’s national security is imperative.

“For the NAF and indeed the entire members of the Armed Forces, our resolve and determination to bring the current security situation in Niger State and indeed all troubled spots in the country remains unshaken.

“In fact, if anything, we are determined more than ever before, to take on the enemy frontally until they are brought to their knees,” he said

