Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 night described his late mother-in-law, Madam Edith Dibofu, as a saint.

He spoke as several dignitaries graced the Christian wake and Night of Tributes held in her memory in Surulere, Lagos. Dibofu died on June 24, at the age of 87.

Fashola shared stories of the kindness of the late matriarch and other outstanding qualities she would be missed for.

“She was truly a remarkable woman. I think that, with hindsight, a saint lived with us and maybe we just knew it, may her soul rest in peace,” he said.

Fashola said that the late Dibofu was prayerful and exhibited love and service to humanity. He said the deceased, who was a former staff of the defunct NITEL, used her personal resources for charity without seeking assistance.

The former minister said he benefited from his late mother inlaw’s charity and generosity, while sharing stories of his closeness to the deceased and her legacies. He joked that she initially feared that he might convert her daughter to Islam, adding that, they overcame that stage and her bond with his family became very strong.

His wife, Dame Abimbola Fashola, said words were not enough to describe the outstanding qualities of her late mum. According to her, the deceased taught her children the virtues of prayers, love, generousity and charity.

She said her mum, popularly known as “Mama Aladura”, “Mama Charismatic”, was full of charity.

Mrs Ibukun Awoshika, former Chairman, First Bank, said the late Dibofu removed class barriers and related well with everyone because of her love for Jesus, adding that she was “generous to a fault”.

Mrs Bola Awokoya said she would miss everything about her mum and joined her sister in-law, Mrs Adetoun Adeojo, to urge those with living parents to cherish and care for them.

Adekunle Adeojo, son of the deceased, who became emotional while making his tribute, simply said “I am always speechless when, if I have to talk about my mother”.

Mrs Nike Ogunrinde, a mentee, said the deceased lived a simple life and was not rigid. Ogunrinde said the late Dibofu loved God and humanity and opened her home to many people.

Prof. Richard Akingbola, a neighbor, also narrated his personal experience that brought him several benefits and opportunities from the deceased.

Earlier, during the Christian wake, the Parish Priest of the St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gbaja, Surulere, Lagos, Monsignor Bernard Okodua, started his homily with a question, “who here is afraid of death?”

“It is good to talk about death so that we prepare for it,” he said.

Okodua challenged the political class and all Nigerians to be upright, shun corruption and not be greedy, so as to be ready for the ultimate end and God’s judgement.

He said the late Dibofu was prayerful and did charity, which were important and would be the basis for judgement.

“It is not how long we live but how well,” he said.

Dignitaries at the programme include; the state’s First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; two former deputy governors, Mrs Sarah Sosan and Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.