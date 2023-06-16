ADVERTISEMENT
Family sacks Ozekhome, Ejiofor as Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kanu's younger brother said the services of the lawyers are no longer required in the case pending before the Supreme Court.

Proscribed leader of IPOVB Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers Mike Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor. (Channels TV)
The decision was conveyed in a post on the verified Twitter page of Kanuta Kanu, a younger brother to the incarcerated IPOB leader, on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

“I hereby formally notify @MikeozekhomeSAN and @IfeanyiEjiofor that their services are no longer required in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case pending before the Supreme Court of Nigeria and all (cases) concerning him,” Kanunta posted on the microblogging site.

Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is Kanu's lead counsel, while Ejiofor has been leading the line for the proscribed group.

In a dismissal note attached to the statement, the family expressed their discontent with Ozekhome over his alleged refusal to visit Kanu at the State Security Service (SSS) facility, since 11 May, despite the IPOB leader’s “several” requests.

Kanuta also accused Ozekhome of preventing medical doctors sent by the family from carrying out a medical examination on Kanu at the SSS facility on June 5, 2023.

He said, “After Mazi Nnamdi kanu’s case on 11th May 2023 Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN has refused to see his client in DSS headquarters Abuja even after several messages from #MNK to see him.

“Secondly, for stopping the medical doctors who were to examine #MNK on 5th June even when he and Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor were duly informed on 2nd of June and #MNK told them to inform his family to arrange that. For this obvious reasons and many more, Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN and Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor are hereby SACKED as Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s counsels.

“The Kanu’s family do appreciate your time and efforts so far, please handover the legal documents asap.

As of the time of filing this report, the affected lawyers were yet to react to the development.

Family sacks Ozekhome, Ejiofor as Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers

