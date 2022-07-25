Families of train attack victims protest at transportation ministry [PHOTOS]
The victims' families cry out to the government to secure the release of their people.
The victims’ families besieged to protest against the continued stay of their loved ones in the terrorists’ den.
This came barely 24 hours after the terrorists released a video showing the male victims being flogged in a forest.
The relatives of the victims, who besieged the ministry with a banner showing the pictures of the family members in the den of terrorists asked the federal government to secure their release.
Details later...
