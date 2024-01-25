ADVERTISEMENT
Families of 22 deceased policemen receive ₦41m in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

An illustrative photo of Nigerian police officers [Twitter:@NPFReformOffice]
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, gave out the cheques to the families on Thursday in Dutse.

He said that the money was from the Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Group Life Assurance scheme.

Abdullahi said that the insurance scheme was instituted to cater to the welfare of family members of deceased officers.

“On behalf of IGP Kayode Adeolu-Egbetokun, as part of his commitment to cater for the welfare of all officers of the force, I was directed to issue these cheques.

“The amount is N41,527,360.37 issued to 22 next of kins of our fallen heroes, with the hope you will make judicious use of it,” he said.

The CP expressed the hope that the beneficiaries would utilise the money to improve the lives of those left behind by the deceased officers.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, John Jimre, expressed appreciation to the IGP and prayed to God to imbue him with wisdom to lead the force to greater heights.

