FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Pulse Nigeria understands that flight activities at Port-Harcourt International Airport was grounded on Saturday, January 4, 2020, following a fire outbreak at the airport’s runway.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt International Airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“This is by following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the airport and the dissipation of smokes around the air side,” she said.

According to Henrietta, normal flight activities have therefore re-commenced at the airport.

Yakubu assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users.