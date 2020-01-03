Chief Bode George, the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has a plan to contest for presidency in 2023.

Special Adviser to the PDP chieftain, Mr. Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, announced this in a statement on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Shodipo-Dosunmu, said he has the the authority of George to announce his presidential ambition.

He said, “We will engage, inform without derogatory withdrawal. We will challenge, debate, instruct without angry, expletive crudity. We will sustain and affirm in deliberate Churchillian supremacy.

“Pretenders and the perennial time-servers shall disappear from the fray. Only the robust and the lucid patriotic band shall endure.

“And the dark, disruptive uncertainties shall cease, giving way to a renewal and a rebirth of democratic contention.

“It is settled!!! Our vision is stripped of ethnic or sectarian articulations. It is about rebuilding the broken walls, rectifying the festering wrongs, healing the persisting wounds.”

However, Shodipo-Dosunmu did not state under which party Bode George will be contesting.