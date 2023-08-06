ADVERTISEMENT
FAAN arrests 21 touts, others at Lagos Airport

News Agency Of Nigeria

Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos[Guardianng]
Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that the suspects had been handed over to the Police for further action.

According to him, the arrest is part of FAAN’s effort to sanitise the airport environment and rid it of touts and others engaged in illegitimate activities.

“The Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence (AVSEC-CII) Unit has since the past few weeks conducted raids in this regard.

“Cable thieves and other miscreants have been apprehended in the course of these raids.

“On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) JMTF and AVSEC-CII raided the ITZ 1 and 2 landside, the carparks and the airport access roads.

“In the course of the raid, a total of 21 persons including touts, illegal foreign exchange dealers, hawkers and scavengers were arrested.

“The apprehended suspects have since been transferred to the Nigerian Police Force through the CII for further necessary action,” he said.

Yakubu-Funtua warned those who had no legitimate business at airports to keep off or risk being arrested.

He said the safety and security of airport users and the airport environment would not be compromised.

The director restated FAAN’s commitment to its core values of safety, security and comfort of all airport users.

