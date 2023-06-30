Ex-NUC boss hands over office as President Tinubu approves resignation.

At the handover ceremony in Abuja on Friday, Rasheed said he had secured necessary approval from President Bola Tinubu to step down with effect from June 30, 2023.

He said that the new executive secretary would be steering the affairs of the commission in acting capacity until the appointment of a substantive executive secretary by the president.

‘Due to my desire to spend my active years in the classroom, I decided to write the president through the Federal Ministry of Education three years before my tenure expired.

”Upon receiving the approval, I wrote to the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano to return to classroom with effect from July 1, 2023.

”I want to thank everyone for your faith and confidence in NUC, I appreciate you for supporting the management of NUC because I am lucky to have worked with confident staff,” he said.

Rasheed appreciated the counter-based unions, especially the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the support received from sister agencies throughout his tenure.

When asked of any case of corruption after his resignation, he said he resigned voluntarily from office and not because of fear of alleged corruption.

”As far as I know, I voluntarily resigned from office. I actually resigned two years ago after the expiration of my first tenure in office because I did not want to come back.

”I had already gone to the classroom before my reappointment. This is because I don’t want to retire anywhere outside the classroom and have run the organisation to the best of my abilities,” he said.

Responding, the Acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, commended the outgone boss, saying his achievements were unprecedented for all to see.

Maiyaki promised to do his best to consolidate the good work of Rasheed while counting on the support of staff and management of the commission and by extension, the academic community of the country.

”We will sustain that momentum as we believe the future will throw up challenges in digital atmosphere we are. We will continue the reinvention of pivoted role of university education,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rasheed was first appointed on Aug. 1, 2016 for an initial tenure of five years.

