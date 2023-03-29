ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Nasarawa Speaker, lawmakers pass confidence vote in incumbent Speaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

They also commended the speaker for providing all inclusive leadership, which has promoted peace and development in the state.

The Speaker of the fourth and fifth Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Musa Ahmed, passed the vote of confidence when they visited the incumbent speaker on Tuesday in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was under the Association of Former House of Assembly Members.

He said that the former state lawmakers were at the assembly complex to congratulate the Abdullahi on his re-election.

The former speaker noted that the present speaker has in the past eight years led a rancour free legislature that has translated to harmonious working relationship between the state legislative and executive arms of government

“Our elders said when you see a House is peaceful, that means there is justice in that house.

“Nasarawa State House of Assembly is one of the most peaceful, organised and performing state assembly in the whole county, we appreciate you for that,” the ex-speaker declared.

The former legislators said they are not surprised that the incumbent speaker was re-elected in the just concluded polls given his track records of achievement which has propelled the state government to implement resolutions that are transforming the state.

Responding, the incumbent speaker appreciated the unity that is existing between the former and present legislators and sued for its sustenance.

Abdullahi said the House under his watch has strengthened harmonious working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government.

The speaker assured his visitors that he is working towards revolutionising the legislative processes in the state.

“To entrench good governance and accountability for posterity,” he said.

He revealed that Gov. Abdullahi Sule has passion and respect for the legislative institution and has done well for the state assembly.

“You can see a lot of transformation in the House.

“There was never a time that I will take the House request to the governor that he will not give it express consideration,” the Speaker said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former members who spoke, Anthony Obande, Peter Mbuchu, Muhammed Ibaku, Mary Enwongulu, Bala Moskolo and Abdulhamid Kwara, among others, commended the speaker’s foresight and outstanding leadership qualities in piloting the affairs of the House.

They also acknowledged the decorum of the 6th assembly, calling on the incoming 7th assembly to follow suit in the interest of the state and its people.

