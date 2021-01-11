Gov. Samuel Ortom, while announcing his death on Monday in Makurdi, said the retired colonel died on Sunday, Jan. 10, at the age of 65.

Ortom declared Tuesday, Jan. 12 as work-free day in the state to enable the people mourn the former military administrator.

He further directed that all flags be flown at half mast in honour of the deceased.

Ortom in his tribute, described the death of Kontagora as a great loss to Nigeria and Benue in particular, adding that his footprints in the state remained indelible.

The governor described Benue as second home of the deceased, having remained in touch with the state during happy and trying moments.

He sympathised with the government and people of Niger over the death of their illustrious son and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

In another tribute, a former governor of the state, Dr Gabriel Suswam, commiserated with the bereaved family, saying Kontagora left legacies that would always be remembered in Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kontagora who was born in 1956, was a military a administrator of Benue from August 1996 to August 1998. during the military regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha.