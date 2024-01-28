ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ex-beauty queen declared wanted by NDLEA for drug dealing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA spokesman explained that the drugs were recovered when the suspect’s truck was intercepted at Lafiyawo, on Gombe-Bauchi Road.

Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016, Ms Oluwadamilola Aderinoye declared wanted for drug dealing. [Facebook:NDLEA]
Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016, Ms Oluwadamilola Aderinoye declared wanted for drug dealing. [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

Ms Aderinoye is the founder of Queen Christmas Foundation, a non-governmental Organisation.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated in Abuja that the former beauty queen escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence as operatives were closing in on her.

He stated that NDLEA operatives raided her apartment at Oral Estate, Lekki on Jan. 24 following credible intelligence that she was dealing in illicit substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials were 606gm of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of Indian hemp.

“Also recovered from her residence was an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV and her photographs,’’ he added.

Babafemi stated also that two members of an international drug trafficking syndicate were arrested on Jan. 25 at Edu Orita in Ogun.

One of the suspects was being prepared to travel through Lagos to Qatar with some hard drugs on the day of arrest, he explained.

“At the time of the arrest, 1.8kg of Indian hemp, electronic weighing scale and other illicit substances were found on the suspects,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi added that a 50-year-old man was also arrested on Jan. 24 when 20kg of Indian hemp was found in one of the rooms in his house at Mushin Olosha, Lagos.

He stated also that NDLEA recovered 87 compressed blocks of Indian hemp weighing 73kg; 21,346 pills of tramadol and 3,800 tablets of diazepam from another suspect on Jan. 26.

The NDLEA spokesman explained that the drugs were recovered when the suspect’s truck was intercepted at Lafiyawo, on Gombe-Bauchi Road.

“In Plateau, a 35-year-old male was nabbed on Jan. 27 with 5.355kg of Indian hemp at Layin Zana area of Jos,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Lagos Police identify officers who asked motorist for tinted glass permit

Brazil returnee excretes 60 wraps of cocaine after at Lagos airport

Brazil returnee excretes 60 wraps of cocaine after at Lagos airport

Air chief meets victims of accidental air strike in Nasarawa

Air chief meets victims of accidental air strike in Nasarawa

Police hail APC for conducting peaceful stakeholders meeting in Kano

Police hail APC for conducting peaceful stakeholders meeting in Kano

Lagos partners Chinese govt to conduct free eye surgery for children

Lagos partners Chinese govt to conduct free eye surgery for children

NNPP holds talk with 15th richest man in Africa for 2027 presidency

NNPP holds talk with 15th richest man in Africa for 2027 presidency

Cross River govt admits ceding property to private individual in error

Cross River govt admits ceding property to private individual in error

Lack of commitment to good governance is a brand of corruption – Gov Zulum

Lack of commitment to good governance is a brand of corruption – Gov Zulum

NDLEA intercepts 599,900 tramadol pills from Pakistan

NDLEA intercepts 599,900 tramadol pills from Pakistan

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

Aregbesola begs Nigerians not to give up on democracy

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja [theredpen]

8 leading UK boarding schools return to Abuja

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa [Shutterstock]

Emirate distributes grains worth ₦41m to 6,300 persons in Jigawa