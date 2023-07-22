ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-agitators threatening to shutdown NDDC are uninformed, ignorant – Group

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group appealed to the youth being recruited to block access roads to NDDC, not to join as security agencies would arrest and prosecute them.

Ex-agitators threatening to shutdown NDDC are uninformed, ignorant – Group.
Ex-agitators threatening to shutdown NDDC are uninformed, ignorant – Group.

MOSIEND in a statement on Saturday in Yenagoa condemned the five-day ultimatum given by Coalition of Ex-agitators of Niger Delta (CEND) to NDDC management to vacate as baseless.

The statement was signed by Frank Ezekiel, Zonal Secretary, MOSIEND Eastern Zone and Damini Ambrose, Director Mobilization, MOSIEND Eastern Zone.

MOSIEND noted that CEND exhibited gross ignorance by falsely claiming that the Dr Samuel Ogbuku led NDDC management was occupying the office illegally following June 19, dissolution of boards of parastatal.

It wondered how a group that claimed to be protesting perceived disobedience of presidential directives on dissolution of boards was unaware of waiver granted Ogbuku team until new board was constituted.

“As critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, we find it very distasteful a purported threat issued by a faceless bunch, Coalition of Ex-agitators of Niger Delta (CEND).

“This group think it is convenient to fan the embers of discord and crisis in the region by issuing threats to the smooth running of the NDDC.

“Overtime, as a group, we have pointed that the sacrifices and efforts expended by sons and daughters of the region before the last board was constituted should be respected.

“And that at this time of our lives as a people, the peace and progress of the Niger Delta region is extremely important to us,” MOSIEND said.

The group said it would vehemently resist the actions of the group aimed at manipulating the uninformed and promote purposeless groups to pursue their selfish agenda.

According to MOSIEND, the continued stay in office of the Managing Director, the Executive Director Projects and Executive Director Finance and Administration were in conformity with the NDDC Act.

The group said they were gladdened by the bold gesture of Mr President in exempting the NDDC team to continue to administer the commission pending constitution of a new board.

The group appealed to the youth being recruited to block access roads to NDDC, not to join as security agencies would arrest and prosecute anyone who attempted to breach the peace.

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

