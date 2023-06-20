ADVERTISEMENT
Everything you should know about the new Air Chief, AVM Abubakar

News Agency Of Nigeria

He was enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a member of Nigerian Defence Academy Regular Course 39 and was commissioned Pilot Officer on Sept. 19, 1992.

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar [Daily Post]
Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar [Daily Post]

According to his profile released by the NAF Headquarters, Abubakar was born on Sept. 11, 1970, and hails from Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

Abubakar has attended several courses, among which are Ab-initio and Basic Flying Training Courses at the then 301 Flying Training School, Kaduna, and Basic and Advance Airborne Courses at the Nigerian Army Infantry Centre and School, Jaji.

He also attended Company Amphibious Operations Course at the Nigerian Army Infantry Centre and School, Calabar.

Others include Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, and National Defence Course at the Nasser Higher Military Academy, Cairo, Egypt.

Previous appointments held by the new CAS included Officer Commanding ‘B’ Squadron (Do 228), 81 Air Maritime Group NAF Benin; Team Leader MILOB Team Site 615 Mahagi (Ituri Brigade) United Nations Organisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC); and Aviation Planning Officer, MONUC Air Operations Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was Commanding Officer Base Services Wing 81 Air Maritime Group, Benin, and later served at different times at the 88 Military Airlift Group, Ikeja, where he held various appointments, including Operations Officer Operational Conversion Unit; Operations Officer, Commanding Officer 21 Wing, and Group Safety Officer.

He was Fleet Operation Officer 011 Presidential Air Fleet, and thereafter Commandant of the Unit.

His other appointments included Chief of Staff, Mobility Command, Yenagoa; Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Ikeja, as well as Director of Policy and Director of Operations, both at the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja.

News Agency Of Nigeria

