The Senate has advised Nigerians to forget about its report on the mace snatching incident allegedly linked to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, was accused of leading hoodlums who carted the mace out of the red chamber in April 2018.

He was suspended and later, by an order of court, allowed back into the senate.

The senate set up a joint adhoc committee to investigate the invasion and mace incident.

The panel of the senate and House of Representatives was led by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah and Betty Apiafi.

Unfortunately, the Bukola Saraki-led eight senate failed to consider the report as Omo-Agege had gotten an order of court preventing the upper legislative chamber from doing so.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, senate spokesperson, Godiya Akwashiki, announced that the Amhad-Lawan-led ninth senate would not act on the report.

Akwashiki noted that any unresolved issue during the eight senate could no longer be revisited by the 9th senate.

“As far as I am concerned, anything that affects the life of the 8th National Assembly, any uncompleted report has expired with the life of the last Assembly," he said.

“If it is a bill that was passed but not assented to, or any other uncompleted bill, it has expired with the life of the 8th Assembly.

“As far as the 9th National Assembly is concerned, even if we want to enact a bill, we have to start afresh.

“Any unresolved issue in the 8th Assembly has gone forever. So, the implication is that the report of mace-snatching has gone with the 8th Senate,” he added.