Evacuation: 301 additional stranded Nigerians return home from Ukraine

It tweeted: #Nigeriansinukraine https://t.co/yKnPRRwlEb stated that the evacuees boarded Flight AZM2351 with AzmanAir from Budapest, Hungary.

It stated that the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi International Airport at 8.50 p.m local time, of which the majority of the returnees are students from the Sumy area in Ukraine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many Nigerians and other nationals have fled Ukraine into nearby countries since Russia launched a full-scale war on its neighbour on Feb. 24.