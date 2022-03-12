RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Evacuation: 301 additional stranded Nigerians return home from Ukraine

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 301 stranded Nigerians returned home from Ukraine amidst Russia attacks on multiple fronts through Budapest.

Evacuation: 301 additional stranded Nigerians return home from Ukraine. [Titter: @nidcomgov]
Evacuation: 301 additional stranded Nigerians return home from Ukraine. [Titter: @nidcomgov]

This is according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Twitter handle: @ NigeriaGov.

Recommended articles

It tweeted: #Nigeriansinukraine https://t.co/yKnPRRwlEb stated that the evacuees boarded Flight AZM2351 with AzmanAir from Budapest, Hungary.

It stated that the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi International Airport at 8.50 p.m local time, of which the majority of the returnees are students from the Sumy area in Ukraine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many Nigerians and other nationals have fled Ukraine into nearby countries since Russia launched a full-scale war on its neighbour on Feb. 24.

The Nigerian government approved the release of 8.5 million dollars for the immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict zone to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje blames colonial masters for Nigeria’s faulty foundation

Ganduje blames colonial masters for Nigeria’s faulty foundation

Ogun building collapse: Abiodun orders probe, sets up 4-man committee

Ogun building collapse: Abiodun orders probe, sets up 4-man committee

Police kill 4 suspected terrorists, recover 186 rustled animals in Katsina

Police kill 4 suspected terrorists, recover 186 rustled animals in Katsina

How women living with disabilities in Nigeria are moving higher

How women living with disabilities in Nigeria are moving higher

Residents prevent troops from arresting a gun-runner in Plateau

Residents prevent troops from arresting a gun-runner in Plateau

Building collapse deaths tripled COVID-19 figures in Nigeria in 2021 - Guild

Building collapse deaths tripled COVID-19 figures in Nigeria in 2021 - Guild

Evacuation: 301 additional stranded Nigerians return home from Ukraine

Evacuation: 301 additional stranded Nigerians return home from Ukraine

'Who's your father' - Wike blasts Obaseki's Deputy over Edo PDP crisis

'Who's your father' - Wike blasts Obaseki's Deputy over Edo PDP crisis

Drug war: 650 NDLEA officers graduate from Army training school

Drug war: 650 NDLEA officers graduate from Army training school

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)