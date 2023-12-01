Ethiopian Airlines bans passengers from using ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags

The Ghana Must Go bag is a common waterproof travel bag that comes in different sizes and colours. Due to its affordability, many Nigerians prefer to use the sacs as travel bags to convey their light and heavy luggage.

Earlier reports had stated that a circular allegedly signed by the Manager of Airport Services, Henok Gizachew, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria prohibited the use of the bags at the five international airports in the country.

The agency was said to have banned the use of the bags because they cost airlines huge losses and also damaged the conveyor belt system.

Clarifying this, the agency in a tweet on Friday, December 1, 2023, said it did not issue any ban on the use of Ghana Must Go bags.

"Kindly note that @flyethiopian issued a prohibition of the use of Ghana must go on their flight and not FAAN. Thank you," the agency said.

In another tweet, the agency shared a statement by Ethiopian Airlines announcing the ban to its passengers.

The statement reads, "We would like to inform you of a restriction regarding the usage of irregularly shaped packages on Ethiopian Airlines flights. It is strictly prohibited to bring “Ghana must go” bags unless they are adequately packed in a carton or hardcover rectangular container.

"This restriction has been implemented due to the frequent occurrence of damages to conveyor belts at various airports, resulting in significant costs incurred by the airlines involved.

"We kindly request your cooperation in complying with this rule to ensure the smooth operation of our flights and to minimize any potential disruptions caused by damaged conveyor belts.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support in adhering to these guidelines. Thank you for choosing Ethiopian Airlines."

This is coming six years after the United Arab Emirates authorities banned the use of oversized bags including Ghana Must Go bags at the Dubai airports.