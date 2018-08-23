Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Environmentalist tasks LASG on waste management

In Lagos Environmentalist tasks LASG on waste management

Adewole, the Chief Executive Officer of Adewole and Associates, Lagos, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LASG issues 20-day ultimatum for markets clean up play

A filthy street in the Alaba International Market area of Lagos

(@Followlasg)

A consultant on Environment, Mr Taiwo Adewole, has call on the Lagos State Government to open more transfer loading stations to facilitate quick disposal of waste in the state.

Adewole, the Chief Executive Officer of Adewole and Associates, Lagos, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the two newly inaugurated transfer loading stations (TLS) opened at Odaleke and Agunlejika areas of the state were insufficient to tackle the waste management challenges.

TLS is a building or processing site for waste before they are taken to the engineered landfills where waste materials are buried.

He suggested that more TLS should be provided in all the local government areas to effectively do the job.

“We need at least a TLS per local council and a waste recycling collection centres that will also be managed by the private sector in partnership with the state government.

“Besides, the TLS and waste recycling collection centres will create employment for many youths,” he said.

Adewole advised the government to revisit the PSP/Waste Collector Operatives (WCO) put together by his predecessors by giving them more slots in waste evacuation in the state.

He said Visionscape, the current sole manager of waste might be overwhelmed by the waste situation should the government fail to address the current challenges.

Adewole said waste should be managed before moving it down to the TLS to reduce the congestion at the landfill sites.

“The worst hit is Amuwo Odofin down to Ojo and to Badagry zone of Lagos state where trucks queue daily to tip off their waste at the dumpsite.

“More infrastructures should be in place to manage waste at every local government level in partnership with the PSP, especially during the raining seasons for easy evacuation to the dumpsites to reduce cost,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
3 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet

Related Articles

Waste Management Lagos Government creates 2 more transfer loading stations
Strategy Report: How Nigeria wasted $1 trillion during five major oil booms
Weekly Recap A recap of what happened this week in the lives of your favourite celebrities
Tech How 3 African developers found their purpose and are now putting Africa on the world map
Pulse Blogger Questions for Daddy Freeze on RCCG & Pastor Adeboye
Tech These 15 startups have been shortlisted for the Nigeria-based Slush accelerator programme
Health Former Glaucoma, Cataract, blurred vision sufferer reveals the solution he used to cure all his eye problems and restored his sight
Guinness Nigeria Company unveils PET bottles for her non-alcoholic drinks
Pulse Blogger I conquered my fears and finally hired myself

Local

Aisha Buhari looking stylish in a traditional yellow and orange outfit
Aisha Buhari Wife of the President donates food, grinding machines in Daura
Army, Police avert another bomb blast in Maiduguri
In Maiduguri Presidency blasts Oshuntokun over false claim on bomb blast
5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo
Ajimobi Oyo State sets up committee on demolition of Ayefele’s Music House
IPOB women arrested and jailed in Owerri, Imo state.
#FreeOwerri114 114 IPOB women can't receive food, family members at Owerri Prison