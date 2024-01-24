Enugu to experience massive cassava production this year - AFAN Chairman

Eze remarked in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

He said that the boom would lead to job creation and a reduction in poverty and hunger in the state.

The AFAN chairman said that the State Government began the massive cultivation of cassava in the last quarter of 2023.

“We are encouraging all the cassava farmers in the state to go into massive production this year, following the increase in the price of garri, which is a by-product of cassava.

“The administration of Gov. Peter Mbah in the last quarter of last year began massive cultivation of cassava to create jobs, eradicate hunger and reduce the poverty headcount index to zero by 2031,” Eze said.

He further said that cassava farmers were ready to put in their best to ensure the massive production of the staple food in the state.