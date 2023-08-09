ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Enugu residents reacts to ban on tinted glasses by State government

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some residents expressed that the pronouncement was unimplementable because it was not backed by any law.

Enugu residents reacts to ban on tinted glasses by State government
Enugu residents reacts to ban on tinted glasses by State government

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ban was announced through a memo signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia. In separate interviews with NAN on Wednesday in Enugu, some legal experts expressed different views on the legal implications of the pronouncement and it’s work-ability.

A civil rights lawyer, Olu Omotayo, said that the pronouncement was unimplementable because it was not backed by any law.

It remains a mere pronouncement by the executive, it has no backing of the law and therefore cannot be implemented by the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the constitutional responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force to ban the use of tinted glasses, ” he said.

According to him, the task force set up by the state do not have the legal power to either prosecute or fine offenders. Also speaking, a constitutional lawyer, John Nwobodo, said the state had the right to put measures in place to check insecurity in the state.

He, however, said that the issue of tinted glasses, by law, was the sole responsibility of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

It will be difficult to implement that law because it is only the IGP that can take that responsibility.

“The state can only succeed if they co-opt the security into it but it will be difficult to implement at the state level,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the constitution required that offenders be charged to the Federal High Court, which the task force lacked the powers. Another resident, Mr Ignatius Orji, said that the pronouncement was ambiguous and very difficult to implement without the legal instruments by the State House of Assembly.

It will bring confusion and a lot of people will resist it due to it’s flimsy nature.

“I am certain that many lawyers will challenge it’s implementation in court,” he said.

Orji advised the state government to collaborate with the IGP, to fine tune whatever plans it had to check insecurity in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emefiele seeks court intervention against FG

Emefiele seeks court intervention against FG

35 MDAs fail to appear before Reps investigating alleged job racketeering

35 MDAs fail to appear before Reps investigating alleged job racketeering

Catholic Priest places 300 elderly on ₦5,000 monthly salary in Anambra

Catholic Priest places 300 elderly on ₦5,000 monthly salary in Anambra

Economy roundtable opens at UNILAG to promote sustainable waste management

Economy roundtable opens at UNILAG to promote sustainable waste management

Tinubu's tax reforms committee propose removal of VAT from diesel

Tinubu's tax reforms committee propose removal of VAT from diesel

Enugu residents reacts to ban on tinted glasses by State government

Enugu residents reacts to ban on tinted glasses by State government

Akpabio mistakenly announces senators’ ‘holiday allowance’ during plenary

Akpabio mistakenly announces senators’ ‘holiday allowance’ during plenary

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

NG-CARES disburses ₦77.7m to 518 small scale traders in Zamfara

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

Niger unveils new national anthem reflecting unity against terrorism

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria