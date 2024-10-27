ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu govt visits family of musician shot dead by Police Inspector

News Agency Of Nigeria

The musician, who visited the station, was on his way out after the visit when the Inspector allegedly shot him dead.

Enugu Govt. delegate visits slain musician, Igbo Jah's family
Enugu Govt. delegate visits slain musician, Igbo Jah’s family

The government delegation was led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh, among other senior government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Police Inspector (names withheld) allegedly shot and killed the musician at the premises of the Ant-Cultism Tactical Squad, Enugu.

The musician, who visited the station, was on his way out after the visit when the Inspector allegedly shot him dead.

Addressing the elders of the musician’s family, Onyia said, “We have come as a delegation from Gov. Peter Mbah to extend our deep condolences on the passing and brutal killing of your son, your brother and our brother.

“The governor has directed us to come and share in your deep pain and to deliver his message that we are going to make sure that justice is done.

“The state government will work with this family every step of the way because enough is enough.

Every single life in Enugu counts, and for us to wake up to such sad news is something that we will never take lightly,” Onyia said.

Onyia added, “We appreciate the emotions because we see what is going on outside, but we want to importantly commend the family for how they have received us as a government delegation.

“To the children, His Excellency is saying take heart. We will ensure that justice is served.

“That is one thing we can assure the family; we cannot sit down and fold our hands and allow such an incident to go without consequence.

“We are sorry about your loss, our loss. May God strengthen and bless this family as we go through these difficult times,” he said.

Responding, the family representative and Igbo-Jah’s elder brother, Chief Joseph Mba, lauded the state government for the visit.

“I want to appreciate our governor for the way he has responded to this incident and for his determination to ensure that justice prevails.

“We are also counting on the government’s help towards the welfare and education of his children and family – two boys, one girl, and of course, his wife,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Enugu on Saturday announced the arrest of the inspector.

According to the command, “the policeman will be made to face the full weight of the law upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

