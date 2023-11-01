Enugu Govt gives logistics providers Dec 1 deadline to obtain licences

Emeka Ajogwu, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting with the association of courier operators in the state in Enugu.

He observed that a dialogue with the operators had become necessary, following increase in reports of the constant breach of security due to the lack of coordination and chaotic nature of logistic service operations in the state.

”The state government discovered that the courier service providers are not organised. People simply purchase motorcycles and put them on the roads without any registration with the government.

”It is also worrisome that courier service providers operated by midnight without any means of identification showing they were genuine business operators.

“We have also heard that some of the bad eggs among you are hiding under the cover of this business to peddle drugs and move around small arms and light weapons within the metropolis.

“This is unacceptable and a concern to the government” he said.

Ajogwu said the administration of Gov Peter Mbah was taking the issue of security very seriously.

“We called this meeting so that we will all agree on the measures to put in place going forward, so that we will begin to separate the wheat from the chaff, so that genuine business owners will not be affected by the unscrupulous activities of those who are not genuine.

“Your operations must be organised and regulated so that the logistics industry can play its rightful role in our economy and, henceforth, all operators of logistics companies in Enugu State state must be licensed by the Ministry of Transport.

“All unbranded and unnumbered motorcycles should not ply our roads. Every company must brand their motorcycles and every bike will have a number,” he stated.

The commissioner also said every rider must be dressed in their company uniform and must carry a valid identity card issued by the company.

"Operators are to keep records of delivery pick-ups, their locations and phone numbers, while a waybill for all items in the delivery box must be readily available on demand by the authorities".

Ajogwu said genuine dispatch riders should not be on the road by 8 pm except he or she has been verified, certified and authenticated by the relevant authorities.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu who was represented by the Area Commander, Enugu Police Area Command, ACP S.D West said the meeting was informed by the need to check non-state actors who were exploiting the porous space created by the logistics industry in the state.

“We need to buy into the vision of the state government. Get your bikes properly identifiable so that we can know those who are not part of you and t will help us to fish them out.

“I want you all to look at it objectively. You will see that the whole vision is for the state to be secured for everyone,” he added.