South-East in darkness because of labour strike - Enugu Disco

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company is the distribution company that serves the south-east states of Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi, with electricity.

The TUC and the NLC strike throws the south-east into darkness. (Daily Post)

The company confirmed this in a statement by Emeka Ezeh, its Head of Corporate Communications.

In the statement, Ezeh said the task force of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) forced workers out when they visited the Transmission Company of Nigeria stations in the region on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

He added that the unions’ task force also chased out officers at the interface distribution substation and shut down the station.

This according to him resulted in a loss of supply from many TCN stations that serve the south-eastern states.

The statement reads, “Earlier today, the task force team of the NLC and TUC visited the Transmission Company of Nigeria stations, forced workers out, including our interface Distribution Substation Officers and shut down the stations.

“This action resulted in the loss of supply from the New Haven, Abakaliki, Ugwuaji, Oji River, Agu Awka, Nibo, Ohiya, and Awada TCN stations.

“Consequently, the entire Enugu, Ebonyi, and Anambra states and Umuahia District in Abia State are without electricity supply. Currently, Nru TCN Station, Nsukka, fed from the Otukpo axis is the only station still with an electricity supply in our entire network.”

Explaining the reason for the total blackout in Imo State, Ezeh said, “Our customers in Imo State have been without electricity supply since November 1, 2023, following a faceoff between the Labour Union and the Imo State government which led to the shutdown of Egbu TCN Station, our source of supply.”

He, however, pleaded for their customers’ understanding, saying they are aware of the inconveniences the development has caused them.

Ezeh added, “We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon so we can restore supply to our esteemed customers.”

