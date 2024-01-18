Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

Eno said this when the state’s new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Isah Ehimeakhe, paid a courtesy call on him at Government House in Uyo on Wednesday. The governor said policies and regulations showcasing the INEC as a neutral and unbiased umpire in electoral processes, would ensure peace and ease of conducting elections.

He acknowledged the commission’s record of credible elections over time, describing the recent Supreme Court judgment on the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state as a collective victory and affirmation of INEC’s integrity.

Eno congratulated the REC on his appointment and sued for greater commitment of the commission to neutrality to maintain its credibility. He assured of the state government’s readiness to collaborate with the commission and security agencies at any point it might be required.

“We want to pray and hope that INEC will continue to roll out policies and regulations that will keep improving on our electoral processes.

“We also trust that you will continue to maintain a very neutral stand in your conduct as always.

“For us as a people, we believe that if there is neutrality, there will be no need for violence, we should conduct elections to let the will of the people prevail.

“And those of us who are also elected by the people should be accountable to the people that have elected us into office,” Eno said.

Eno said that elections in Akwa Ibom had generally been peaceful, stressing that the little skirmishes of concerns noticed in few areas remained insignificant and not representative of the general ambience of the state.

“Elections in Akwa Ibom State have always been generally peaceful except for some few places which are not completely abnormal in our society today.

“We are aware of the two elections that are coming up and the duty we have as a State Government is to provide a level playing field for everyone.

“The election is conducted in Akwa Ibom and for Akwa Ibom people, and we are all one, regardless of the party.

“I believe that Government’s duty is to provide an enabling environment, working with security agencies and INEC to ensure that the people go out to vote their consciences,” he stated.

Earlier, Ehimeakhe said that the visit was to register his presence in the state and in recognition of the governor’s role as a key stakeholder in electoral processes, being the chief security officer of the state.

