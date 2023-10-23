Tiger Eye Foundation shines light on police brutality in newly released #ENDSARS documentary

In October 2020, thousands of Nigerians marched on the streets protesting against police brutality. The movement and hashtag #ENDSARS rose in response to widespread bribery, extortion, harassment, and extrajudicial killings by the Nigerian police, especially by the now-disbanded rogue unit, the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

However, the protests met a brutal end. Participants were beaten, detained without cause, tear-gassed, and, tragically, some were killed.

Pulse Nigeria

October 2020 highlights the events and aftermath of the 2020 #ENDSARS protests. It captures the movement's enduring impact on Nigeria and the wider world, three years later. It is narrated by reporter, Abisola Alawode, and produced by multimedia journalist, Aisha Salaudeen.

"Beyond documenting police brutality in Nigeria, we want this documentary to be an essential tool for learning. For helping people fully grasp the #ENDSARS movement and how it shaped society," Salaudeen said, describing the new release.

The documentary features the stories and input of activists, experts, and young protesters all touched by police brutality and the #ENDSARS movement. According to Tiger Eye Foundation, the aim of “October 2020” is not just to record history, but to ensure the lessons from ENDSARS pave the way for a brighter future for the country.