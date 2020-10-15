The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has appealed to Nigerians protesting against police brutality to put an end to the demonstrations and return home.

Nigerians have been protesting nationwide for over a week for the scrapping of the notorious now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, a unit with a long history of abuse of power.

Even though the government dissolved the unit earlier this week, protesters have refused to back down, expressing discontent with the government's measures.

Speaking during plenary on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Lawan expressed support for the agitation of the protesters.

However, he said the protesters must give the government the chance to implement the demands that have been made and accepted by the government.

"SARS have been disbanded. I believe that once protesters' demands are met, their goals have been achieved. Therefore I appeal to our compatriots to go back home and give government the chance to implement those demands," he said.

He said what should follow now is for all relevant stakeholders, including the National Assembly, to push the Federal Government to implement the protesters' demands as soon as possible.

At least 10 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started over a week ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja and injured some while also damaging property.