The commissioner debunked the report in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to reports that an #EndSARS protester was killed in Surulere. This is not true,’’ Omotoso said.

He explained that a group of hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey St. Surulere, to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping.

According to him, the hoodlums shot three officers, one of them, Insp. Erinfolami Ayodeji, unfortunately, died.

He identified the two other officers who were shot as Inspectors Ekein Joshua and Peter Agabi.

“The hoodlums, while escaping fired into the air and a bystander was hit, sadly, he also died.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu commiserates with the families, who lost their loved ones and prays that God will strengthen them.

“Sanwo-Olu urges all those concerned to ensure that these protests do not degenerate further and create room for hoodlums who do not mean well for our society,’’ the commissioner said.

Omotoso said that government was working with the police to ensure the restoration of peace that “Lagos has always been proud of.’’