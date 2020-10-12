A police inspector, Erin Ayodeji, attached to Surulere Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and an unidentified passerby have been killed during a protest to end FSARS in Lagos on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that two other inspectors were critically wounded during the violent attack on their unit.

Adejobi said that the unidentified passerby died from a stray bullet from the protesters, while Insp. Ekei Joshua and Insp. Peter Agabi were receiving treatment at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

"The protesters came in their numbers with the intent to break into the station at our Surulere unit and free some of the convicted criminals.

"They were heavily armed with shot guns and fired shots at the officers on duty who were trying to prevent the incidence and uphold the integrity of the station," he said.

Adejobi said that no arrest had been made yet but that investigation was ongoing and the perpetrators would be brought to book.

He reiterated the resolve of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to continue to maintain law and order in the state in spite of the unrest created by various protesting groups.

"Odumosu has called on all police officers to exhibit professionalism and continue to maintain law and order in spite of the ongoing public agitation towards the police.

"The protest has been hijacked by criminals who have taken advantage of the situation to breach the peace in the society.

"The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, just disbanded the SARS on Sunday, so the attack on the station was uncalled for," Adejobi said.

The police spokesman urged parents and wards to monitor and keep a close eye on their children because anyone caught exhibiting negative behaviour would face the full extent of the law.

NAN reports that the #EndSars protest started two weeks ago by civilians against the brutality of the police unit.