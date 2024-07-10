ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay victims ₦2m compensation each

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Court further ordered that the Nigerian government must report to the Court within six months on the measures taken to implement the judgment.

ECOWAS Court sitting [NAN]
ECOWAS Court sitting [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protests were organized by citizens against SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force at Lekki, Lagos, over its alleged brutality of citizens.

Delivering judgment, Justice Sengu Koroma, the Judge Rapporteur, held that Nigeria must pay each Applicant two million naira as compensation for violation of their ‘rights to security of person.’

The Court also ordered that Nigeria should pay the victims the amount as compensation for ‘violation of their rights to the prohibition of torture and cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment, rights to freedom of expression.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Other grounds of the compensation as ordered by the court included violation of their ‘rights to assembly, and association, failure of duty to investigate human rights violations, and right to an effective remedy.’

The Court also ordered that Nigeria must adhere to its obligations under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, ACHPR, and investigate and prosecute its agents, who were responsible for the violations.

The Court further ordered that the Nigerian government must report to the Court within six months on the measures taken to implement the judgment.

Justice Koroma further held that Nigeria breached Articles 1, 4, 6, 9, 10, and 11 of the ACHPR.

The law specifics the ‘right to life, security of person, freedom of expression, assembly and association, prohibition of torture, duty of the state to investigate, and the right to effective remedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Court, there is, however, no violation of the Applicants’ right to LIFE, adding that the Applicants filed their claims in Vitam.

It said that several articles of the ACHPR were breached by the Nigerian government, which culminated in the fundamental breaches of human rights violation therein.

The Court declared that the Applicants were denied the right to ‘effective, immediate remedy,’ and ordered that the Respondent make reparations to the Applicants for the violation of their fundamental human rights.

Also on the three-member panel were Justices Dupe Atoki, presiding, and Ricardo Claúdio Gonçalves.

NAN reports that the Applicants, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, Perpetual Kamsi and Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, had alleged that the violations occurred during the peaceful protests at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests, which were triggered by the alleged killing of Daniel Chibuike, aimed to address SARS’ incessant harassment and brutality.

The First Applicant’s claims included that the soldiers shot protesters, resulting in deaths and injuries, which she live-streamed, and subsequently received threatening phone calls that forced her into hiding and eventual asylum.

The Second Applicant, responsible for protesters’ welfare, had alleged that soldiers began shooting after a power cut, leading to her hospitalisation due to police tear gas.

The Third Applicant recounted narrowly escaping being shot, observing the refusal of ambulance entry by soldiers, and later witnessing inadequate hospital care for victims.

She argued that she and her colleagues took over the victims’ care, and she faced ongoing threats and surveillance, believed to be by Respondent’s agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Applicants had sought declaratory reliefs and compensation from the Court for the alleged violations.

Responding, however, Nigeria had through its counsel, denied all the claims made by the Applicants, and argued that the protesters unlawfully assembled at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, under the guise of protesting against SARS.

The Respondent also maintained that its agents followed strict rules of engagement and did not shoot or kill protesters.

It argued that the First Applicant incited the crowd by playing music and using her Instagram page to stir disaffection against law enforcement, which was targeting escapee members of Boko Haram and bandits.

The Respondent contended that the Second Applicant’s provision of logistics and welfare support indicated her support for the violent protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

It claimed that soldiers were present to restore peace until the police arrived, denying any harm inflicted on protesters and the refusal of ambulance access.

The Respondent also denied that the Third Applicant’s presence was peaceful, asserting it was meant to escalate violence.

It argued that the treatment and care of the injured were managed by the Lagos State government, and submitted that the Applicants did not provide credible evidence to support their claims, or the reliefs sought.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay victims ₦2m compensation each

#EndSARS: ECOWAS Court orders Nigeria to pay victims ₦2m compensation each

Mahmoud congratulates Wike’s wife on elevation as Appeal Court Judge

Mahmoud congratulates Wike’s wife on elevation as Appeal Court Judge

FG places ₦1m bounty on wanted father who allegedly defiled 3-yr-old daughter

FG places ₦1m bounty on wanted father who allegedly defiled 3-yr-old daughter

ECOWAS court finds FG guilty of rights violation during #EndSARS protest

ECOWAS court finds FG guilty of rights violation during #EndSARS protest

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo [Getty]

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu's release with South East governors

It would be recalled that the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, had on Tuesday listed ten states, including Cross River, as states affected by cholera outbreak.

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak