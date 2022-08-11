RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

#End SARS: Ebonyi Govt reconstructs 10 damaged police stations – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi Government says it is reconstructing more than 10 police stations destroyed during the #End SARS protests in the state in 2020.

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi [thewillnigeria]

Gov. David Umahi announced this on Wednesday in Abakaliki while receiving the management of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund that paid him a courtesy visit.

Umahi said the state government was also integrating several police stations in the rural areas with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

“What happened at Abuja with the break at the Kuje Correctional Centre couldn’t have occured if the facility was well equipped with CCTV.

“The correctional centre in Abakaliki is fully equipped with CCTV which makes officers see people approaching kilometres afar.

“I strongly think that police stations across the state should be equipped with solar-powered lights and CCTV for effective monitoring of movements,” he said.

The governor reeled out his administration’s support to the police which include provision of operational vehicles and relevant gadgets.

“We also renovated structures at the state Police Headquarters, tarred its surroundings, installed streetlighs at the facility, provided generators among other interventions.

“I experience serious health challenges whenever a police officer is killed on duty because they do not have to die while toiling to protect us,” he said.

He used the occasion to appeal to the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) to call-off the lingering strike for the sake of Nigerian students.

“I read about the problems these students run into while engaging in some acts because they are not in school.

“I believe ASUU and the government can reach a sincere understanding and commence the implementation of the union’s demand even in fractions,” he said.

The leader of the Police Trust Fund delegation, Dr Ben Akabueze, thanked the governor for the reception, noting that it was in the state to initimate him on its mandate and activities.

Akabueze who is the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, said that the fund was also seeking closer collaboration with the state government.

“We deeply appreciate the numerous support given to the Force by the state government in terms of operational equipment and infrastructure,” he said.

He noted that the fund ensured that personnel of the Force got various trainings to enhance their operational capabilities.

