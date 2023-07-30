ADVERTISEMENT
Employers’ association calls for rethink over proposed strike by NLC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on Sunday said there was urgent need to protect the objectives of sustainable enterprise, decent work and national development.

NLC
NLC

NECA’s Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said this in a statement, in view of the proposed Aug. 2, protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Oyerinde expressed worry over what he described as the parlous state of the economy, and recent mobilisation for civil action by NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

He, therefore, called for urgent action by government and other stakeholders.

“A call for ‘strike and mass action’ by any social partner at this difficult time, in furtherance of the achievement of its objectives, could potentially cause a breakdown of law and order.

“This is also with attendant risk for organised businesses and the nation as a whole,“ he said.

The director general said that strike, threat of mass action or civil disobedience that could potentially disrupt the economic activities of businesses would be counter-productive.

Oyerinde noted that sometimes, engagements between organised labour and government might end in deadlock.

He said, however, when that happens, the consequential action by labour should not, in any way, hinder anyone from going about their businesses peacefully or cause anyone to be intimidated or harassed.

“We re-emphasise the importance of social dialogue, a potent instrument of the International Labour Organization, and a globally accepted mechanism for dispute resolution.

“While it should be noted that various ILO Conventions, recommendations, international treaties and local legislations guarantee certain rights and privileges to social partners, a call for mass action or civil disobedience is certainly not one of them, “ he said.

The NECA boss urged government to, as a matter of urgency, take immediate steps to ameliorate the economic trauma being faced by workers, Nigerians and organised businesses.

He expressed concerns that many businesses were shut-down and many others were on the verge of closing down.

According to him, such will exacerbate the current unemployment rate and drag many further down the poverty line.

“We strongly request that a coordinated implementation of the various pro-growth and other palliative schemes should commence.

“It should commence without further delay, at the federal level to complement the efforts of some state governments and organised businesses.

“The need for transparent communication and building of national consensus at this difficult time cannot be overemphasised,“ Oyerinde said.

