Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

The commissioner of Police said that the combined security agencies are fully committed to ensuring peace, progress, and political stability in the state.

He said the security measures in place would guarantee a peaceful atmosphere in the state, particularly following the dissolution of the Five Emirates Council.

Gumel reiterated that the police in collaboration with state security agencies, have devised a comprehensive security network to deal decisively with anyone or group of people attempting to undermine the peace in the state.

