ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, CP Usaini Gumel, has appealed for calm and tranquillity in the state amidst the ongoing emirship tussle.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Gumel in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, assured that the police and security agencies have taken concrete measures to deal with any form of security threats.

Recommended articles

The commissioner of Police said that the combined security agencies are fully committed to ensuring peace, progress, and political stability in the state.

He said the security measures in place would guarantee a peaceful atmosphere in the state, particularly following the dissolution of the Five Emirates Council.

Gumel reiterated that the police in collaboration with state security agencies, have devised a comprehensive security network to deal decisively with anyone or group of people attempting to undermine the peace in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, assuring that the security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure a peaceful and stable environment in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Otti has come to repair Abia after 24 years in wilderness - Obi of Onitsha

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Tinubu wants Nigerian universities to lead in the fight against corruption

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activities in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC