Amid tight security at the Kano Emir's palace, dethroned Muhammad Sanusi II, has been arrested.

Sanusi's arrest follows his dethronement as the Emir of Kano on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The Nation reports that the traditional ruler was whisked away by security operatives.

Kano Governor Ganduje and members of his council announce Sanusi's dethronement as Emir [Twitter: @Dawisu]

The Nation adds that Sanusi is being taken to Nasarawa, where he will spend the rest of his life in asylum.

Sanusi and Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje have been on a warpath for quite some time over perceived political differences.

In August of 2019, Ganduje split the Kano Emirates into four ostensibly to whittle down Sanusi's powers.

On why Sanusi was dethroned, Ganduje said the Emir has been disrespectful to the state government, adding that he doesn't attend official meetings and that he displays utter disdain for constituted authority.

Meanwhile, a government official has hinted that Ganduje, who's presently presiding over an emergency executive council meeting, will soon announce a new Emir.