Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has been dethroned because he disrespects the state government, refuses to attend official meetings and displays utter disdain for constituted authority.

Ganduje and Sanusi have been on a warpath for quite some time now over perceived political differences, and their relationship had become increasingly strained for months on end.

In August of 2019, Ganduje split the Kano Emirates into four--Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi--ostensibly to whittle Sanusi’s powers and influence.

In a statement signed by Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Secretary to the Kano state government, Ganduje says “the Kano State Executive Council under the Chairmanship of his Excellency the Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje OFR, has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano Emirate Muhammad Sunusi II.

Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi at a public function [Twitter/@Dawisu]

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.”

The decision to kick out Sanusi from the throne was arrived at to save the Emirate from destruction, the governor says. “It is on record that in so many instances, Malam Muhammad Sunusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13(a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3, Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.”

Sanusi has always been vocal on the throne (Guardian)

Ganduje has called on “the general public to remain calm, law abiding and to go about their normal businesses.

“A new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed,” the governor adds.

From banking halls to the throne

A renown intellectual, economist and banker, Sanusi, 58, served as Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank from 2009 to 2014.

He lost his job as CBN Governor after falling out with then President Goodluck Jonathan.

Always outspoken and vocal to a fault, Sanusi had accused the Jonathan administration and then Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke of corruption and the disappearance of a certain $20billion in oil proceeds from federal coffers.

Shortly after he was booted out by Jonathan, Sanusi ascended the Emir of Kano throne in 2014, following the death of his grand uncle Ado Bayero.

Former Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II meets Pope Francis (Punch)

His grandfather Muhammadu Sanusi I reigned from 1953 to 1963, when he was deposed by Premier Ahmadu Bello.

Sanusi's father Aminu Sanusi was Chiroma of Kano.

Sanusi never shied away from socio-economic and geopolitical matters as Kano Emir.

He honoured public engagements and forums and never held back from calling out his own northern people for what he regards as detrimental traditional, cultural and religious practices.