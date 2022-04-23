RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Ilorin eulogises departed Alaafin Oyo, Oba Adeyemi III

The passing on of the Alaafin Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, is the end of an era, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, declared on Saturday.

The Alaafin passed on, on Friday at the age of 83 years and having spent 52 years on the throne as the longest serving Alaafin ever.

He joined his ancestors from Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, on Friday in an illness.

Oba Adeyemi was billed to be flown abroad for medical treatment and tickets had already been bought for him and a few wives expected to accompany him before he passed on.

Emir Sulu-Gambari said in Ilorin that Oba Adeyemi’s departure was also a colossal loss to traditional institutions in the nation.

He noted that Oba Adeyemi’s reign witnessed tremendous display of royalty, excellence, peace, and harmony among inhabitants of the ancient town of Oyo, and Oyo State in general.

“Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi’s death marks the end of another era; the world will surely miss the exit of a bridge-builder.

“The late Oba Adeyemi III used his long reign and old age to foster unity among the Yoruba race,’’ the emir’s spokesman, Malam Abdulazeez Arowona, quoted him as saying.

The emir also commiserated with the immediate and extended families of the late paramount ruler, the Oyomesi-in-Council, government, and the good people of Oyo State over the exit of a “titan’’.

“The emir prayed to God to comfort his loved ones and give the entire people of Oyo the fortitude to bear the great loss,’’ Emir Sulu-Gambari was also quoted to have said.

