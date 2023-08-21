ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The emir also prayed for peaceful resolution of the political impasse for continues harmonious relationship between the two sister-countries.

Rtd. Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs.
Rtd. Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs.

Recommended articles

Ilyasu-Bashar, who is also the Chairman of the Kebbi Council of Chiefs, made the call while speaking during a weekly prayer session held on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

”If Niger Republic is attacked, the consequences of the attack will not only affect that county alone but also the Northern Nigeria, considering the long ties and relationship existing between people of Niger Republic and Northern Nigeria,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emir then prayed for peaceful resolution of the political impasse for continues harmonious relationship between the two sister-countries. Ilyasu-Bashar also advised people to always remain steadfast in observing their religious obligation to attract Allah’s blessing and reward both here on earth and the hereafter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that military chiefs of the ECOWAS will meet on Thursday and Friday in Accra, Ghana amid tensions over a possible military intervention in Niger, according to Ghana’s army spokesman.

ECOWAS member states had initially mulled a military intervention against those who carried out Niger’s coup, and the bloc’s heads of state had ordered a military force to be readied to restore constitutional order during a special summit, but they said a peaceful resolution of the conflict should continue to be pursued.

ECOWAS defence ministers and military chiefs already met a week after the coup in Niger and drafted deployment plans after they had issued an ultimatum against the put schists. Of the 15 ECOWAS members, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Benin and Guinea-Bissau declared their willingness to provide troops in the case of an intervention.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, which were suspended from ECOWAS after their own coups, as is Niger now, want to support the junta in Niger militarily in the event of an intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the ECOWAS and the West African Monetary and Economic Union have imposed some of the most stringent sanctions on Niger so far since the coup.

The bloc also suspended all commercial transactions with Niger, frozen its state assets in the regional central bank, frozen assets of the state and state enterprises in commercial banks, and suspended all financial assistance with regional development banks.

NAN reports that the ECOWAS sanctions also meant Nigeria cut the power supply to the country on the 80wm Birnin-Kebbi line, while Ivory Coast suspended imports and exports of Nigerien goods. West Africa’s regional central bank, the BCEAO, shut down its branches in Niger, citing risks to operations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

Aiyedatiwa congratulates Minister of Interior, Tunji-Ojo

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

We’re not owing 17 months salary arrears - NBAIS debunks media reports

Dangote cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Dangote cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Inauguration ceremony of Tinubu’s ministers currently holds in Abuja

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Emir of Gwandu cautions ECOWAS against military action in Niger Republic

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Tinubu displays spirit of fairness in ministers appointment - North Central

Tinubu reassigns Abubakar Momoh to Ministry of Niger Delta Development

Tinubu reassigns Abubakar Momoh to Ministry of Niger Delta Development

Student who made 9As in WASC says school's policy pushed him to success

Student who made 9As in WASC says school's policy pushed him to success

NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Kwara

NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Kwara

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

I thought Liverpool signed Caicedo — Wataru Endo

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Ese Brume narrowly misses out on winning Nigeria's first medal at World Championships in Budapest

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manchester City star agrees to join Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

New Napoli boss unhappy with Osimhen performance despite two goals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries