DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment

Bayo Wahab

Emefiele is scheduled to be arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele is finally in court for arraignment. [TheCable]
Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, for his arraignment on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Details later.

