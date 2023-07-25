DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment
Emefiele is scheduled to be arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.
Recommended articles
Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, for his arraignment on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
The suspended CBN governor is scheduled to be arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.
Details later.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
NPA raises alarm over increasing extortion on port access roads
Expert tasks Tinubu on investigation over ₦37bn meter procurement
'Establish political party monitoring agency to curtail violations of electoral guidelines' – Forum
NAFDAC notifies Nigerians of sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise
Veterinarian urges Bauchi govt to vaccinate animals to curb Anthrax
Reps begins probe on alleged $2.5bn annual loss to gas flaring
DSS charges Emefiele with illegal possession of firearms, pleads not guilty
Gov. Kefas tasks appointees on transparency, accountability
DSS finally brings Emefiele to court for arraignment
Pulse Sports
Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago
Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers
Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash
Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons
Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain
FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover
ADVERTISEMENT