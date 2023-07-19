ADVERTISEMENT
Emefiele files bail application ahead of arraignment

Ima Elijah

The date for Emefiele's arraignment on the two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition is yet to be confirmed.

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]
Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Emefiele's lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Joseph Daudu, filed a bail application before the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking self-recognisance bail while awaiting the hearing and determination of charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The application, based on relevant provisions of the constitution, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015, and the inherent powers of the court, presents nine compelling grounds for Emefiele's release. Among these grounds is the argument that the charges against him are bailable, emphasising his clean record and presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, one of the two vacation judges for the court, has been assigned to preside over the case. The other vacation judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko, will not be handling the matter.

Emefiele's legal team, consisting of ten lawyers, including five senior advocates led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu, has vowed to defend him vigorously throughout the proceedings.

The charge sheet presented by the Federal Government alleges that Emefiele possessed a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a license, contravening Section 4 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1b) of the same Act. The second count accuses him of possessing 123 rounds of live ammunition (Cartridges) without a license, violating Section 8 of the Firearms Act Cap F28 Laws of the Federation 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1)(b)(il) of the same Act.

In his plea, Emefiele highlighted his reputation, credible record, and former CBN governor status to assure the court that he is not a flight risk and would not abscond if bail is granted. He also expressed his commitment to attend trial punctually and provide responsible sureties as required by the court.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

