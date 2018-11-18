Ember Months: FRSC takes safety campaign to churches

news

As part of its Ember Months campaign, the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has embarked on road safety campaign in churches.

Mrs Pat Emoerdi, FRSC Sector Commander in Plateau, addressed worshipers on Sunday at St. Finbar’s Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos,

She said the church service was organised to commemorate the 2018 African Road Safety and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long event has the theme: “Roads Have Stories’’.

According to Emoerdi, the need for a safer highway for all road users cannot be overemphasised, as safety is everybody’s business.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to sensitise all of us gathered in this church on the need to be very conscious while plying highways during this ember months.

“Christmas is already knocking. This is the season that comes with high vehicular movements with many motorists, particular commercial drivers rushing just to embark on many trips in the name of making more money.

“This is the time when a lot of motorists disobey traffic rules and regulations, hence causes crashes on our highways.

“So, we are here today not just to remember those who died via crashes but to also remind ourselves on the need to always drive to remain alive particularly during the festive season,’’ she said.

The sector commander called on all motorists to support the Corps in its bid to reduce if not end road crashes on the highways.

Emoerdi advised Nigerians to desist from speeding, overloading, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving; driving under the influence of alcohol and night driving, among others.