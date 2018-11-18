Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ember Months: FRSC takes safety campaign to churches

Ember Months: FRSC takes safety campaign to churches

Mrs Pat Emoerdi, FRSC Sector Commander in Plateau, addressed worshipers on Sunday at St. Finbar’s Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos,

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mr Imoh Etuk, FRSC Zonal Head of Operations, Jos Zone (L); Mrs Pat Emoerdi, Sector Commander in Plateau (R) at the church service in Jos. (NAN Photos)

As part of its Ember Months campaign, the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has embarked on road safety campaign in churches.

Mrs Pat Emoerdi, FRSC Sector Commander in Plateau, addressed worshipers on Sunday at St. Finbar’s Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos,

She said the church service was organised to commemorate the 2018 African Road Safety and World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long event has the theme: “Roads Have Stories’’.

According to Emoerdi, the need for a safer highway for all road users cannot be overemphasised, as safety is everybody’s business.

We wish to seize this opportunity to sensitise all of us gathered in this church on the need to be very conscious while plying highways during this ember months.

“Christmas is already knocking. This is the season that comes with high vehicular movements with many motorists, particular commercial drivers rushing just to embark on many trips in the name of making more money.

“This is the time when a lot of motorists disobey traffic rules and regulations, hence causes crashes on our highways.

“So, we are here today not just to remember those who died via crashes but to also remind ourselves on the need to always drive to remain alive particularly during the festive season,’’ she said.

The sector commander called on all motorists to support the Corps in its bid to reduce if not end road crashes on the highways.

Emoerdi advised Nigerians to desist from speeding, overloading, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving; driving under the influence of alcohol and night driving, among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Related Articles

Obiano, FRSC remember road crash victims
Ambode sympathises with Lagos residents over traffic gridlock
Apapa gridlock may linger for a while — Lagos FRSC boss
FRSC: Oyeyemi wants solution for road traffic crashes
Ember Months: No blood sucking demons on roads, drive carefully, FRSC tells drivers
237 die in Ogun road crashes in 10 months - FRSC
36 die in road accidents in Ondo
Traffic officials risk the lives of car passengers while dragging steering with driver [Video]
Ember Months: Nigerian Breweries, FRSC partner to curb drunk driving

Local

5 ways to stay alive during fire outbreak
Fire guts 156 shops at Nkwo Ngwa market in Aba
Aminu Kano
Nigeria may become desert, NCF warns
Saraki market gutted by fire, multi-million naira valuables destroyed (NOT PICTURED)
Fire destroys 77 shops in Kano market
Obiano, FRSC remember road crash victims
X
Advertisement