ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Embattled Lagos bishop closes defence in rape case

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect denied giving ₦100,000 to one of the alleged survivors for medical treatment.

Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels. [Daily Post]
Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels. [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Oluwafeyiropo is charged before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bishop opened a defence on Tuesday and denied the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant told the court that the alleged survivors conspired against him to accuse him of the offences.

During cross-examination by state counsel, Babajide Boye, on Friday, the defendant reiterated that he believed that the alleged survivors conspired against him.

He also denied giving ₦100,000 to one of the alleged survivors for medical treatment.

Boye asked him if his position as a pastor and someone whom people approached for counselling made him manipulate people.

The defendant said: “I am not a manipulator. Three ladies turned against me but one of them later apologised to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not a powerful man but I am a pastor, and I do not use power to counsel people.

“You get trained to counsel and you use wisdom and the leading of the spirit.”

The defendant also denied tampering with WhatsApp messages between him and one of the alleged survivors.

Defence counsel, Olukunle Oyewole, thereafter informed the court that the defendant would be closing his case.

Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted some extrajudicial statements from the defence counsel in evidence and marked them Exhibits E1 to E7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oshodi adjourned the case until December 20 for the adoption of the final written address by defence and prosecution counsel.

The defendant is facing trial on a two-count charge bordering on raping two ladies.

He allegedly had sexual intercourse with the ladies against their wishes at his Lekki residence in Lagos State.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Nigeria must deepen relationship with Angola – Information Minister

Why Nigeria must deepen relationship with Angola – Information Minister

Gov Lawal appoints sole administrators for 14 Zamfara LGs

Gov Lawal appoints sole administrators for 14 Zamfara LGs

Labour Party alleges plan to frustrate Abia Rep’s appeal

Labour Party alleges plan to frustrate Abia Rep’s appeal

Embattled Lagos bishop closes defence in rape case

Embattled Lagos bishop closes defence in rape case

Abia govt urges residents to shun mob justice, fake news

Abia govt urges residents to shun mob justice, fake news

Philanthropist donates food items to 850 vulnerable households in Zamfara

Philanthropist donates food items to 850 vulnerable households in Zamfara

Flood: Lagos assures residents of preparedness to contain dam water release

Flood: Lagos assures residents of preparedness to contain dam water release

Sacrifice is required to achieve Nigeria’s restoration, says Tinubu

Sacrifice is required to achieve Nigeria’s restoration, says Tinubu

AAAN Unity Song is a reminder of Nigeria's common bond - Steve Babaeko

AAAN Unity Song is a reminder of Nigeria's common bond - Steve Babaeko

Pulse Sports

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners