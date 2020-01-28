This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report also noted that 200.1 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 0 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,942 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Monday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 61.27 megawatts from the 3,881 released on Sunday.

The report said 150 megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.707 billion on Monday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained on was 4,334.4 megawatts.