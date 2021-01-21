Zeenat Ibraheem, the wife of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has contracted COVID-19 at the Kaduna correctional centre.

El-Zakzaky’s son, Muhammed made this know in a statement on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The IMN leader and his wife have been in detention since 2015 after some of his followers clashed with soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna.

El-Zakzaky is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of public peace, among other charges.

In the statement, Muhammed said despite informing authorities at the Kaduna correctional centre of his mother’s COVID-19 status, she has not been evacuated to an isolation centre for treatment.

The statement reads, "Six days ago, after a routine visit to the Kaduna State prison by my parents’ doctors, my mother complained of fatigue, fever and a complete loss of the ability to smell.

“The doctors decided to carry out a number of standard tests in order to understand what the problem was. Among the tests that were carried out was a test for the novel coronavirus.

“This was a routine procedure and it is important to state that she has been denied treatment for acute medical conditions, including severe arthritis of the knee for years now.

“Meanwhile, the COVID-19 test came back positive. I imagined that due to the diligent way in which the prison management had been conducting and managing the facility, a COVID-19 outbreak would be extremely unlikely.

“But once I heard of the test result, my first action was to ensure that it was tried, tested and confirmed. I expected that following our risky entrance into the predictable petri dish of Kaduna State prison for what it is, the person in charge of Kaduna State prison would officially do his job and inform the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and the chain of command that the current campaign of torture, extortion, corruption and murder has come to this and my mother, Zeenah Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, needs to be immediately hospitalised.

“My mother is still in Kaduna prison at the moment, yet to be hospitalised and to receive proper health care.”

Mohammed further alleged that his mother’s COVID-19 positive status is being used as an “assassination tool”.

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has also confirmed that his client, Zeenat is indeed ill, saying “It is true. She has tested positive.”