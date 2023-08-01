Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai wants to crack down on Nigerians who steal electricity

News Agency Of Nigeria
Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is set to become a minister [Daily Trust]
Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is set to become a minister [Daily Trust]

He made this known during the screening of ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

According to El-Rufai, the electricity supply situation in Nigeria has defied every government for 60 years.

"Metering is a big issue, a lot of progress has been made by some of the Distribution Companies (Discos). In the last three or four years with the support of the CBN and the World Bank, every household should have been metered, every business should be metered.

"Estimated billings is not acceptable. But in addition, Nigeria must take a hard stance against those that steal electricity. Those that get electricity by diverting cables; not paying, we must take a hardline stance against it if this sector is to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of advocacy is necessary. People believe that water and electricity should be free, the social services, but they are not; they cost money to produce.

"The least you can do is pay back for the cost of production and handing it to the private sector, they need some return on its investment over and above the cost of production."

The nominee also raised the issue of distribution saying that in 2013 Discos were privatised.

"We privatised our distribution companies, 11 of them; 60% to the private sector, 40% to be owned by government.

"The idea is that the 40% is supposed to be listed on the foreign exchange so that every Nigerian will be a shareholder in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But that has not happened, 10 years after privatisation, the government is still subsidising electricity in one way or the other.

"The last time we checked it was about ₦‎1.6 trillion in the privatised environment. This is unsustainable and unacceptable."

He, however, said that President Tinubu was committed to ensure Nigeria has stable and reliable electricity supply.

"This is because without electricity, industrialisation is a pipe dream. Without electricity, even agriculture today is not a viable proposition.

"So he is committed to that and he has asked me to work with him to address these problems. So I will do my best to address them."

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Sunday Karimi while commenting on the nominee said, "Your performance in any office you served has been outstanding. Your record is there. In FCT as a minister your record is there and as two term governor of Kaduna State.

"I have a very strong petition against you that bothers on security, unity and coerciveness on the nation and I think that petition has to be considered along this screening exercise."

Reacting, Senator Sani Musa said the nominee has credibility when it came to performance on every assignment he had undertaken for this country.

"And he is not different from any other one that have performed in other places. There had been two former governors that had been here and there was a precedence and that precedence as a convention in chambers like this should be sustained.

"And such, I want to propose that El-Rufai too should take his bow."

ADVERTISEMENT

While trying to respond to the petition, El-Rufai said, "The distinguished senator from Kogi who talked about a petition against me..."

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, immediately interjected saying, "Perhaps I should inform that I have received petitions from many other people in respect of other nominees but this is not where we are to deal with petitions.

"Our job here is to screen and then of course we can refer petition to where petitions will be dealt with.

"These are the nominees of Mr President. If it is something that is a formal petition before the Senate, we will look at it formally. But there are certain petitions we have to refer back to either the Presidency or security agencies to look at and that has nothing to do with us.

"I think at the time we are going into the issue of confirmation and approval, we will be so advised. So I will want to plead with my brother to take a bow."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Northern youths call on Senate to confirm El-Rufai, Okotete as ministers

Northern youths call on Senate to confirm El-Rufai, Okotete as ministers

NLC rejects Tinubu's proposed plan to ease fuel subsidy removal burden

NLC rejects Tinubu's proposed plan to ease fuel subsidy removal burden

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

NSIB launches investigation into Lagos plane crash

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

Africa seeks economic partnerships at Russia-Africa Summit 2023

El-Rufai wants to crack down on Nigerians who steal electricity

El-Rufai wants to crack down on Nigerians who steal electricity

Tinubu confident labour unions will postpone protest, NLC says it won't

Tinubu confident labour unions will postpone protest, NLC says it won't

Obi's case against Tinubu finally over, tribunal expected to set judgement date

Obi's case against Tinubu finally over, tribunal expected to set judgement date

Nigerian Senate's ministerial screening is a joke — one change can fix it

Nigerian Senate's ministerial screening is a joke — one change can fix it

BREAKING: All 4 passengers of Lagos plane crash survive

BREAKING: All 4 passengers of Lagos plane crash survive

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions