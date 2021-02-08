Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says he's not in support of negotiating peace deals with bandits currently terrorising the northern region of the country.

State governments in the region have over the past few years granted amnesty to repentant bandits to regain peace in their territories.

However, El-Rufai says he's not open to the idea and that cooperation between state governments is a more effective weapon against the bandits.

"If the Federal Government does not give us the air and ground forces, these forests are invaded and these terrorists are killed at the same time, then we will continue to be in trouble," he told BBC Hausa.

In contrast to El-Rufai's comment, Zamfara's Governor Bello Matawalle said last week the opinion of critics will not stop him from negotiating with bandits who want to surrender peacefully.

He said, "We have seen the positive impacts of this deal. If we know that force can stop the attacks, we won't bother to have a dialogue with the armed men."

Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has also repeatedly negotiated peace with bandits even after admitting that they have betrayed such peace deals at least two times in the past.

The efforts of the governors have not done significantly enough to curb the activities of bandits in the region, with deaths and abductions recorded on a daily basis.

El-Rufai's comments to BBC Hausa follow last weekend's killing of 19 people in two villages in Kaduna, one of the most troubled by bandit activities.

He has repeatedly urged security forces to gain control of the situation and protect law-abiding citizens from harm.