El-Rufai cautions ECOWAS against military intervention in Niger

Bayo Wahab

El-Rufai says the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria.

Former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]

The regional organisation recently resolved to militarily intervene in the Niger coup crisis if the country’s junta refuses to reinstate their ousted President, Mohammed Bazoum and restore democracy.

In response to ECOWAS’ threat, Niger’s coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tiani has fired back at the body saying any attack on his country would “not be the walk in the park some people seem to think.”

Reacting to the looming faceoff between ECOWAS and the Niger coupists, El-Rufai in a statement on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, warned the regional bloc against its planned military intervention in Niger.

“As ECOWAS beats the drums of war, I recall the 1970s rock classic by Dire Straits — ‘Brothers in Arms’, because a war within our subregion is a war between brothers. Indeed, the people of Niger Republic are one and the same with those living in Northern Nigeria,” the ex-governor wrote.

Meanwhile, General Tiani after his recent meeting with the ECOWAS delegation proposed a three-year transition of power, but the organisation has rejected the proposition.

In an interview with the BBC on the night of Sunday, August 20, 2023, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah said, “ECOWAS is not accepting any prolonged transition again in the region. They just have to get ready to hand over in the shortest possible time.”

“The earlier they give power back to civilians and concentrate on their primary responsibility that is defending the territorial integrity of Niger, the better for them,” he added.

