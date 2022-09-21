RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti State University calls off ASUU strike, begins academic activities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of Ekiti State University says full academic activities begins on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital
Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital

Recommended articles

“The second semester examination for the 2020/2021 academic session holds between Monday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 5,’’ he added.

He stated also that lectures for 100-Level students admitted for 2021/2022 academic session would begin on Monday, Oct. 3.

“Students should note that only duly registered students of the university will have access to all the academic activities.

“Management appeals to academic and non-teaching staff to give their maximum support so that both the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions would be completed without further delay.

“This is with a view to ensuring the survival of our common heritage – Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

“Management wishes all students safe trips back to Ado-Ekiti,’’ Olofinmuagun stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU: Lecturers not on strike ask vice-chancellors to re-open varsities

ASUU: Lecturers not on strike ask vice-chancellors to re-open varsities

Fake news big threat to democracy – Jonathan

Fake news big threat to democracy – Jonathan

Lagos plans to decongest Lagos-Badagry Expressway, engages stakeholders

Lagos plans to decongest Lagos-Badagry Expressway, engages stakeholders

Ekiti State University calls off ASUU strike, begins academic activities

Ekiti State University calls off ASUU strike, begins academic activities

Presidency: CAC advises Nigerian Christians on who to vote for

Presidency: CAC advises Nigerian Christians on who to vote for

Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

UNGA77: Buhari raises alarm on danger of escalation of war in Ukraine

UNGA77: Buhari raises alarm on danger of escalation of war in Ukraine

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting