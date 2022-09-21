Ekiti State University calls off ASUU strike, begins academic activities

“The second semester examination for the 2020/2021 academic session holds between Monday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 5,’’ he added.

He stated also that lectures for 100-Level students admitted for 2021/2022 academic session would begin on Monday, Oct. 3.

“Students should note that only duly registered students of the university will have access to all the academic activities.

“Management appeals to academic and non-teaching staff to give their maximum support so that both the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions would be completed without further delay.

“This is with a view to ensuring the survival of our common heritage – Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.