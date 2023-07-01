Ekiti Police Commissioner resolves Okada rider’s crisis

The CP on Friday intervened in the crisis after meeting with leaders and some members of the Okada riders association.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some commercial motorcyclists in Ado-Ekiti staged a protest over alleged abuse of power by their leaders.

The CP met the parties involved in the crisis, including the State Chairman of association, Kunle Ashaolu, and representatives of the protesting members.

The commissioner charged both parties to give peace a chance and ensure that the current peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the state is sustained.

Ogundare cautioned them against taking the law into their hands, adding that they must always channel their complaints appropriately and in accordance with the law.

In their separate remarks, both parties pledged to maintain peace and order.